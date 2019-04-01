Congress afraid of Hindus, they insulted majority: Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 2: In a blistering attack on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi contesting Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the grand old party had insulted Hindus and that is why "they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority".

The Congress had branded "peace-loving Hindus" as terrorists and knew it would be punished by the community, PM Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Congress had announced that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from a second Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming elections apart from his Amethi seat. This gave BJP an opportunity to corner Rahul which said that the Congress president is may lose his Amethi bastion to Union minister Smriti Irani in the elections.

Will Priyanka Gandhi be the joint opposition candidate from Varanasi?

Today, PM Modi, in his rallies, came with a different reason behind Rahul's decision. In Wayanad, Hindus are in minority, Hindus form around 48-49 percent of the population in Wayanad.

"The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," Modi said.

PM Modi said on Monday that the Congress was 'afraid' of fielding candidates from constituencies dominated by majority population because it had insulted Hindus by using the term 'Hindu terror'.

Kerala's Wayanad seat is a stronghold of the Congress. The seat was won by Congress leader MI Shanawaz in 2009 and 2014.

BJP picks Thushar Vellappally against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

This is the first time Rahul Gandhi will contest from a seat other than his family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday announced the NDA candidate in Wayanad, Thushar Vellappally, who is also the president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena.