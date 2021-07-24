YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cong-ruled Rajasthan Cabinet expansion likely next week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, July 24: The Congress-ruled Rajasthan is likely to see Cabinet expansion and political appointments next week, party sources said on Friday.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    The sources said AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge for Rajasthan are arriving here on Friday night to hold a discussion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Cabinet reshuffle, appointment of district heads of the party organisation and other political appointments.

    "Both the leaders are arriving in Jaipur tonight by road," they said.

    Venugopal is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

    The meeting of both the leaders with Gehlot is likely to be held at the chief minister''s residence late at night.

    After Punjab, the party high command has shifted its focus to Rajasthan, where demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot last year.

    A couple of days ago, Pilot had indicated that the Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him.

    He had said that he is in touch with the party high command over the issues raised by him and hoped that the required steps would be taken soon.

    Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in July last year after he rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot after one-month-long political crisis, the party high command announced to form a three-member committee to look into the issues raised by him.

    Last month, MLAs from Pilot camp said that the party should fulfil the promises made to Pilot last month, following which the demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum.

    At present, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including chief minister, and nine slots are vacant.

    Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers.

    More RAJASTHAN News  

    Read more about:

    rajasthan ashok gehlot

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X