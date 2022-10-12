Cong prez poll: Kharge denies having Sonia's support

Did not enter Congress presidential race to oppose anyone but to strengthen party: Kharge

Lucknow, Oct 12: Congress veteran leader and party's presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, who is running for the Congress president poll, has denied the rumours that he has the support of Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi suggesting my name for the president position is all a rumour, I have never said this. She has clearly stated that anyone from the Gandhi family will neither be a part of the election nor support any candidate," ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

He will be facing Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor in the upcoming party election. "Someone has spread this rumour to defame the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and me. She has clearly stated that she will not participate in the party elections nor will she come in support of any candidate," Kharge said.

Kharge, who is said to be close to the Gandhis, decided to contest after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot backed out of the race following a lot drama in Rajasthan Congress.

The senior leader said that he decided to contest to strengthen the Congress and to save its ideology.

"I decided to contest the election to strengthen the Congress and to save its ideology," Kharge said, adding he was meeting more than 9,000 members of his party across the country and seeking their support.

He said that he has prepared his manifesto by incorporating the announcements made at the party's Udaipur Chintan Shivir, PTI reported. "Fifty per cent posts in the organisation will be given to people below 50 years of age and whatever other announcements are there, I will implement them. I am sure that I will get the support of all members," Kharge said.

The Congress had held a three-day brainstorming session in May in Rajasthan's Udaipur to evolve the party's strategy for its overhaul and revival in the wake of a series of electoral defeats.

On Uttar Pradesh, Kharge said that the state is very important for the Congress and after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra became the party's in-charge for the state, people's inclination towards it has increased.

Even though the Congress did not get the expected results in the assembly elections, but in the future, people are looking towards it with hope, he said.

The 80-year-old Congressman said that he is confident that he will win the election for the post of Congress president and Uttar Pradesh will play an important role.