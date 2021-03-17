Cong, NCP leaders meet CM over Sachin Vaze issue

Lockdown in Mumbai? Here is what CM Uddhav Thackeray said

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 17: Leaders from allies Congress and NCP on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against the backdrop of the arrest of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house here.

Sources from both the parties said they pointed out during the meeting that vaze's arrest has caused embarrassment to the Shiv Sena-led government.

The Congress was already miffed with Vaze being reinstated in 2020 and getting special treatment despite his alleged involvement in the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, an accused in a blast case, 16 years ago.

Ambani bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze suspended

Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday following the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran who had claimed that the Scorpio found near Ambani's house had been stolen from his possession.

Hiran's wife has alleged that Vaze played a role in her husband's death.

Opposition BJP had alleged that Vaze was a Shiv Sena member, but Thackeray had clarified that he was a member in 2008 but his membership was not renewed and now he has nothing to do with the party.

"If there is substantial evidence of senior police officials being mixed up with Vaze's activities, they should be removed. We need to give a strong message to the police department," said a senior Congress leader.