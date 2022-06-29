YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 29: The government has issued a notice to Twitter to comply with all its past orders by July 4, an official source said today.

    The Ministry of Electronics and IT has set a deadline of July 4, failing which Twitter may lose intermediary status, which means it will be liable for all the comments posted on its platform, news agency PTI reported.

    Comply with all past orders by July 4, government tells Twitter

    "A notice was issued on June 27 to Twitter to comply with all government orders issued till date. Twitter was issued notices earlier this month but it did not comply with it. This is the final notice," a government source told Press Trust of India.

    An e-mail query sent by Press Trust of India to Twitter elicited no immediate response.
    Twitter has been at loggerheads with the government on several occasions.

    On June 26, the micro-blogging site submitted a list of over 80 Twitter accounts and tweets that it has blocked based on a request from the government in 2021.

    The request from the government was to block multiple accounts and some tweets from international advocacy group Freedom House, journalists, politicians and supporters of the farmers' protest.

    The government source, however, told news agency PTI that there are several other orders, with which Twitter is yet to comply and they have been given a final deadline of July 4 for compliance.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
    X