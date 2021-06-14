Complete lockdown in 18 gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada till June 21

Gujarat unlock: Several restrictions eased with conditions, check the list here

Bengaluru, June 14: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V announced complete lockdown in 18 Gram Panchayats till June 21st, in view of the surge in COVID cases.

A decision to seal down gram panchayats with more than 50 active Covid cases was taken on the basis of a report from zilla panchayat chief executive officer (CEO).

The gram panchayats which will be sealed down for the next one week are Neermarga and Konaje in Mangaluru taluk; Naravi, Koyyuru, Mittabagilu, Maladi, Neriya, Laila, Ujire and Charmadi in Belthangady taluk; Aivarnadu, Amara Mudnooru, Kollamogaru, Guthigaru and Aranthodu in Sullia taluk and Subrahmanya and Savanooru gram panchayats in Kadaba taluk, from 9am on Monday to 9am on June 21.

Meanwhile, Karnataka will begin the unlock process from Monday as COVID-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts.

The state government had imposed stringent restrictions on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of existing 6 am to 10 am.

However, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu the restrictions will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am only as the cases are still on the higher side.