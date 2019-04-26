  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Complaint filed against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for having two voter IDs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: The Aam Aadmi Party's star candidate Atishi, who is contesting the Lok SAbha elections 2019 from East Delhi, has filed a complaint against her BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir, alleging that he has two voter cards in two separate neighbourhoods in the city.

    Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir
    Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir

    AAP candidate Atishi claimed that she filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

    AAP raises 'objections' on nomination filed by Gautam Gambhir

    Taking to Twitter, Atishi tweeted,''I have filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar. Under Section 17, read with Section 31, false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable with jail time of up to one year."

    Gautam Gambhir is a registered voter in Delhi's Karol Bagh as well as Rajinder Nagar, both of which fall under the Central Delhi parliamentary seat.

    Gautam Gambhir, 37, joined the BJP last month and was named the BJP candidate from East Delhi earlier this week.

    Gautam Gambhir is richest among Delhi candidates with assets worth Rs 147 crore

    He replaced Maheish Girri as the BJP candidate from East Delhi, lining up a clash with Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi.

    Girri had defeated AAP leader Rajmohan Gandhi by more than 1.9 lakh votes to win the seat in the 2014 national election.

    East Delhi and the six others in the capital will vote on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

    lok-sabha-home

    More GAUTAM GAMBHIR News

    Read more about:

    gautam gambhir complaint lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue