Comments unacceptable: India on OIC's statement on Yasin Malik verdict

New Delhi, May 28: India on Friday slammed the comments made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the NIA court's verdict on Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

In response to media queries regarding the comments made by OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of the NIA Court regarding Yasin Malik, the Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC criticising the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik.

"Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner," he said.

The Islamic Group's human rights wing had condemned the conviction of Malik, accusing him of jailing him on "concocted charges following sham trial in India." "He is imprisoned under inhumane conditions which are reflective of systemic Indian bias and persecution of Kashmiri Muslims in IOJK," the statement said.

"Such acts of blatant human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris are aimed at denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination, the OIC said. "It not only constitute travesty of Indian justice but also exposed the claims of democracy," the statement concluded.

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a case related to terror funding case, saying the crimes committed by him struck at the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India.

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 0:17 [IST]