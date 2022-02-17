YouTube
    Comments by outsiders on internal issues not acceptable: MEA on Hijab controversy

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated its stand on criticism by some countries over the Hijab row, stating outsiders comments are not welcome.

    Responding to a question on the ongoing controversy, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This is not a topic of the Ministry of External Affairs. We don't have a direct comment. You would have seen our statements that this being an internal matter of India, any comment on it by an outsider or another country is not welcome." He asserted that India has a constitutional mechanism, judicial system and democratic ethos which gives a framework to find solutions to such things.

    "And this issue is sub-judice. The Karnataka High Court is looking into it," he added. Comments by outsiders on internal issues and matters relating to India's Constitution and its people will not be acceptable, Bagchi said.

    Last week, India had also rejected criticism by some nations over the row and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcome. Bagchi had said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities.

    India on Tuesday had hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "motivated" comments against it and accused the grouping of having a "communal mindset", a day after the bloc expressed concerns over the Haridwar hate speeches and the dress code row in Karnataka.

    Bagchi had said that the OIC continues to be "hijacked" by "vested interests" to further their "nefarious propaganda" against India, seen as a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 23:07 [IST]
    X