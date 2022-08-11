India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Coal smuggling case: ED summons 8 West Bengal IPS officers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 11: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned eight senior police officers of West Bengal to New Delhi for questioning in the coal smuggling case.

    Among the IPS officers summoned by the central agency were Gyanwant Singh (ADG, CID), Koteswara Rao, S Selvamurugan, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Kumar Jain and Tathagata Basu, officials told PTI.

    Coal smuggling case: ED summons 8 West Bengal IPS officers

    The IPS officers have been given specific dates to appear before the ED at its New Delhi office, they added.

    "These IPS officers played crucial roles in the coal smuggling case. There is evidence that these officers benefited from the scam. All of them were posted in areas where the smuggling happened," the ED official said.

    Did Sanjay Raut write Saamna column from jail? ED to question Shiv Sena MPDid Sanjay Raut write Saamna column from jail? ED to question Shiv Sena MP

    Seven of these eight officers were summoned by the ED last year as well.

    A case was registered in September 2020 alleging that ECL employees and officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), railway department and unknown others had fraudulently misappropriated coal from the coal reserves of the leasehold areas under the ECL. They had also allegedly taken coal from the coal stock parked in the railway sidings for sale and supply.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate summons ips officers west bengal questioning

    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X