No question of competition says Suvendu Adhikari in open challenge to Mamata

Coal smuggling case: CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee’s in-laws for questioning

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday summoned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka's husband and father-in-law for questioning on March 15 at its Kolkata office in connection with the coal smuggling probe. Pawan and Ankush Arora have been summoned by the CBI.