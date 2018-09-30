CNG price hiked in Delhi-NCR; Find new rates here

New Delhi, Sep 30: The price of Compressed natural gas (CNG) has been hiked in Delhi-NCR region. Price of CNG has been increased by Rs 1.70 per kg in Delhi and Rs 1.95 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are in Uttar Pradesh.

While in Rewari, which is in Haryana, the price of CNG has been increased by Rs 1.80 per kg.

The new prices would be effective from the midnight intervening Sunday (September 30) and Monday (October 1), a statement by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said.

With this, the CNG per Kg will cost Rs. 44.30 per kg in Delhi and Rs. 51.25 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The price of CNG in Rewari will be Rs. 54.05 per kg.

NCR stands for National Capital Region and comprises of the regions around Delhi which include cities like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad etc. The NCR region has been expanded to include suburbs of New Delhi such as Sonipat, Bahadurgarh, Meerut etc.

The government had on Friday announced a 10 per cent hike in the price of domestic natural gas, a move that was expected to translate into higher CNG price and an increased cost of electricity and urea production.

Natural gas prices are set every six months based on average rates in gas-surplus nations like the US, Russia and Canada. India imports half of its gas which costs more than double the domestic rate.