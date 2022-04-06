YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR | Check new rates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 06: After petrol and diesel, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kg in Delhi-NCR.

    CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR, dearer by Rs 2.5 per kg | Check new rates

    With this hike, CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 66.61 per kg. In Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, CNG price has been hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 74.94 per kg.

    There has been an increase in fuel prices for the past few days. Since last month, CNG prices have been revised seven times. The price has been raised by Rs 6.6 per kg since April 1 and about Rs 10 per kg this year. The last increase too was Rs 2.50 per kg on April 4. On 1 April, the retail price of CNG was increased by 80 paise per kg.

    The hike in CNG prices come along with an increase in petrol and diesel rate. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre.

    The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months. This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes.

    CNG prices in other cities

    Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli - Rs 73.86 per kg

    Rewari - Rs 77.07 per kg

    Karnal and Kaithal - Rs 75.27 per kg

    Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur - Rs 78.40 per kg

    Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand - Rs.76.89 per kg

    More CNG News  

    Read more about:

    cng petrol prices

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X