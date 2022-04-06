CNG price hiked again in Delhi-NCR | Check new rates

New Delhi, Apr 06: After petrol and diesel, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kg in Delhi-NCR.

With this hike, CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 66.61 per kg. In Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, CNG price has been hiked to Rs 69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 74.94 per kg.

There has been an increase in fuel prices for the past few days. Since last month, CNG prices have been revised seven times. The price has been raised by Rs 6.6 per kg since April 1 and about Rs 10 per kg this year. The last increase too was Rs 2.50 per kg on April 4. On 1 April, the retail price of CNG was increased by 80 paise per kg.

The hike in CNG prices come along with an increase in petrol and diesel rate. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre.

The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months. This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes.

CNG prices in other cities

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli - Rs 73.86 per kg

Rewari - Rs 77.07 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal - Rs 75.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur - Rs 78.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand - Rs.76.89 per kg

