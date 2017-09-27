CMP leader K R Aravindakshan passes away at 66

Communist Marxist Party's State General Secretary K R Aravindakshan passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday night. Aravindakshan was admitted at a private hospital last evening after he complained of uneasiness.

His body has been taken to his native place Kottayam.

The body will be kept at the Urban Bank Auditorium in the district for the people to pay homage from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. His body will be cremated at 4 pm this evening at the premises of his house in Thirunakkara.

OneIndia News