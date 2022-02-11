CM Charanjit Singh Channi, nephew Bhupinder S Honey, 14 day judicial custody, illegal sand mining case

People of Punjab will fight this battle: Channi thanks Cong on CM face announcement

Navjot Sidhu would've been right choice for CM, says his wife Navjot Kaur

CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder S Honey sent to 14-day judicial custody, illegal sand mining case

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 11: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged illegal sand mining case, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, news agency ANI reported.

Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by ED on February 3 from Jalandhar after day-long questioning.

It came after around 20 days after it seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Honey, and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The ED had declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

The federal agency had also raided the premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of Pinjore Royalty Company, and his partners and shareholders Kanwarmahip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh on January 18 and 19.