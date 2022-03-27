CM Adityanath inaugurates Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Mar 27: Just two days after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second term, Yogi Adityanath launched the air service from Gorakhpur to Varanasi, an initiative under the UDAN scheme, on Sunday.

The UP CM virtually joined the event which also had the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. "At present, 75 destinations can be reached from Uttar Pradesh to different states in the country," the chief minister said in his address.

"Many changes have happened in the country's air connectivity, especially within Uttar Pradesh during the last five years and in the true sense, the state seems to be fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to provide air travel for all," he said.

Yogi stated that the new flight is connecting people from Gorakhnath to Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. "It is a matter of great pleasure for me that Gorakhpur to Kanpur, Varanasi to Mumbai, Kanpur to Patna, Kushinagar to Kolkata and six other planes are starting today to connect different destinations of the state and the country, and I would like to thank the civil aviation minister on behalf of the people of the state," Adityanath noted.

Yogi Adityanath thanked SpiceJet, which operates the airline service between Gorakhpur and Varanasi, and congratulated the passengers on the maiden flight.

He also heads the famous Gorakshapeeth there, while Varanasi (Kashi) is the parliamentary constituency of the prime minister. "We all know that Kashi (Varanasi) is the oldest city in the world and due to the work done at Vishwanath temple under the leadership of the prime minister, people across the country would like to visit it," Adityanath said.

The monk-turned-politician said that four airports were functional to only 25 destinations earlier but today, "we have set an example with the speed with which the airspace has developed within the state". The BJP leader also mentioned about the new airports to be built at Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra and Shravasti as well as the functionalisation of the international airport at Kushinagar.

Gorakhpur is the home district and constituency of Adityanath. PTI

Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 13:40 [IST]