    CLAT 2022, 2023 exam dates announced: More details here

    New Delhi, Nov 15: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) dates have been announced for 2022, 2023 exams. More details are available on the official website.

    The CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8 and the CLAT 2023 exams will be held on December 18. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

    The consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022 and has also reduced the CLAT counselling fee to Rs 30,000 from Rs 50,000. For those students in the reserve category the fee is Rs 20,000.

    "CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022. The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year," read an official statement.

    "The Consortium further resolved to reduce the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs.20,000/- for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD and other reservation candidates," the statement also added.

    The CLAT application form will shortly be released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 15:55 [IST]
