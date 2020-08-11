YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 11: The CLAT 2020 Common Law Admission Test will be held in September. The exam it may be recalled was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The exams will now be held on September 7.

    CLAT 2020 new exam date confirmed: Check details

    It was decided to postpone the exam indefinitely until further notice. The centralised exam is held for admissions to the bachelors and masters courses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

    The Delhi High Court had asked the Centre and the consortium of NLU to reply to a law graduate's plea challenging the requirement of physically appearing for the exam amidst the pandemic.

    The CLAT 2020 had been postponed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April and then it was pushed to May 24 and then to August. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
