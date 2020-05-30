Civic bodies say capacity of crematoria have been doubled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 30: Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the three civic bodies have doubled their capacity to dispose bodies of COVID-19 victims and have also allowed cremating such bodies on pyres made of wood, authorities said on Friday.

"Keeping in view increasing number of coronavirus cases, a decision was taken by the three corporations to allow cremation on wood pyres at Punjabi Bagh, Nigambodh Ghat, Panchkuian Road, Karkardooma cremation grounds and electric cremation at Lodhi Road Crematorium," the SDMC said in a statement.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records another spike in number of positive cases; Death toll over 4,500

The civic bodies were using only CNG furnaces till now to dispose of the bodies of COVID-19 patients.

The three CNG-operated furnaces are available at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium that could dispose 18 bodies per day. Four CNG furnaces are available at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground that could dispose 24 bodies per day, the statement said.

In addition to these facilities, bodies of coronavirus patients are also being buried at the cemeteries at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Mangolpuri, Madanpur Khadar and the Mangolpuri Christian burial ground.

There was neither refusal to cremate nor bodies pending for last rites at any of the crematoria or burial grounds, the SDMC claimed.

The cremation facilities are available between 7 AM to 10 PM and due to more facilities, the corporations have increased the disposal capacity to 95-100 bodies per day from earlier capacity of 45 bodies per day, it claimed.

COVID-19 cases in Dharavi now at 1,675

This is apart from the facilities available at four cemeteries and one Christian burial ground under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporations. The capacity can further be increased if situation arises so, it said.

As on Friday, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 398 with 82 fatalities that took place in the last one month or so, authorities said.