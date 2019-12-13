Citizenship bill protest: Cops use tear gas, lathicharge Jamia students

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas and lathicharge to break up a protest called by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill on Friday.

The protesters started jumping over the barricades and this led to a physical clash with the police and the situation escalated from there. The police, however, claimed that students had pelted stones on the personnel, after which it had to disperse the protesting crowd.

The students had called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus to express their opposition to the legislation. However, they were stopped near the varsity where protesters clashed with the police.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that has advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath have been closed. Metro trains will not be halting at these stations.

Many Jamia students were also detained by the police during the anti-CAB protest.