Citing Prez Murmu's example, Yogi says BJP empowers even last person to prosper

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 18: The BJP is a party where even a person who starts at the bottom of the ladder can rise to the top, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, and cited the example of India's President Draupadi Murmu.

He also said every campaign of the BJP is intended towards realising the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (celebrating unity in diversity).

The BJP is a party which believes in the philosophy of "Antyodaya" (rise of the last person) to occupying the top position and "the rise of President Murmu from a common tribal family to the country's top position is a proof", Adityanath said and attributed this to the "visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Adityanath was addressing the gathering on the last of the three-day training camp of the BJP's Scheduled Tribes Morcha at Ranidiha here.

"Uttar Pradesh is the first state to provide houses to each of the deprived Scheduled Tribes families. It was ensured that communities such as Tharu, Kol, Mushar, Sahria, etc get 100 per cent benefits of all government schemes," he said.

On the BJP's campaign of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', he said the central government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir based on the principle established by Bharatiya Jana Sangh Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who said, "Do vidhan, do nishan aur do pradhan (two methods, two targets, two leaders)" would not work in India.

At another function, Adityanath hit out at the Samajwadi Party saying it "divided people".

Inaugurating the 1.5 km-long Kamariya Ghat bridge over river Sarayu, he said the previous SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav used force against the people who were demanded the bridge.

"When people were protesting demanding the Kamariya Ghat bridge, the Samajwadi government used force to crush their protest. But with the blessings of Sarayu 'maiya', no untoward incident happened. At the time, I said in Parliament that the southern part of Gorakhpur is far from development and the bridge is necessary," he said.

"They (SP) divided the people...they were against the bridge. We unite people, so we constructed the bridge," he said.

The 1,412.31-metre-long bridge, constructed at a cost of over Rs 193.97 crore, is expected to enhance inter-district connectivity. Demanding this bridge, the people had staged a 'Jal Satyagraha' in 2013.