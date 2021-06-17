YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CISCE Class 12 2021 results to be declared in July

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: The CISCE will declare the Class 12 results 2021 soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    Reports sad that the Class 12 exam results are likely to be declared by July 20. The assessment would be based on the students' internal marks for Classes 11 and 12. The board will also consider the best performances from 2015 to 2020.

    CISCE Class 12 2021 results to be declared in July

    Earlier this month, the CISCE cancelled the Class 12 board exams in view of the ongoing pandemic.

    The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came on the lines of cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    It was decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

    The prime minister asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

    The CISCE had in May asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

    The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    More CISCE News  

    Read more about:

    cisce

    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X