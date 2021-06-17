ISC, ICSE Results 2017: CISCE to release 10th and 12th result notification in day or two

CISCE Class 12 2021 results to be declared in July

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: The CISCE will declare the Class 12 results 2021 soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports sad that the Class 12 exam results are likely to be declared by July 20. The assessment would be based on the students' internal marks for Classes 11 and 12. The board will also consider the best performances from 2015 to 2020.

Earlier this month, the CISCE cancelled the Class 12 board exams in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came on the lines of cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The prime minister asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The CISCE had in May asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 8:13 [IST]