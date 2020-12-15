Cinemas will be there but digital platforms have wide reach: Rajkummar

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actor Rajkummar Rao, whose film 'Chhalaang' was recently released on a digital platform instead of movie theatres, said, "Cinemas will always be there but OTT also has a very wide reach."

Commenting on the cinema vs OTT debate, the actor said to Bollywood Hungama, "OTT is definitely a very powerful platform...Cinema is a community viewing experience and OTT is a very personal experience."

On asking which movies Rao liked in this year, the Queen actor said, "I loved Irrfan sir in Angrezi Medium, Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swastika Mukherjee in Pataal Lok, Prateek Gandhi in Scam, Harsh Chhaya Sir in Andekhi, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathiji and Ali Fazal in Mirzapur, Amit Sadh in Breathe 2. On the international front I loved Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True.These are the performances which really inspired me this year."

Also Rao told about his upcoming projects White Tiger which is his first International film.

"I have some exciting new films in the coming year but most of these films were my prior commitments before the lockdown happened. I feel blessed that am getting these wonderful opportunities to be a part of such amazing stories be it Badhaai Do, Chupke Chupke and HIT (Hindi remake of the Telugu thriller by the same name)."