CHSE Odisha time table 2018: Check exam dates here

The CHSE Odisha time table 2018 has been released. The exams for the annual Plus II examination or class 12 exam will be conducted from March 6 2018.

The board has announced that the exam will conclude on March 29.

The theory examinations of Science and Commerce streams will begin first while exams of Arts stream will commence a day later. On the first day, Science and Commerce stream students will appear for the English subject. The examinations will begin from 10 am till 1 pm, a notification issued by CHSE said.

As per reports, the practical exams of CHSE Plus II will be held from January 25 till February 5. The regular students will appear in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in line with the pattern followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students will appear for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus.

OneIndia News