Chirag Paswan should form alliance with Tejashwi Yadav: Lalu Prasad Yadav

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Aug 03: Amid the ongoing clash between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that whatever happened within the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan continues to be the leader of the party.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has a deep knowledge of Bihar politics said he wants Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan to form an alliance in the state.

The RJD chief's reaction is set to soar the temperatures in the Bihar political scenario as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly didn't help Chirag Paswan to help resolve the ongoing feud with his uncle Paras for control of the LJP.

Also, Paras was inducted into the newly-revamped Modi Cabinet.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had reached out to Paswan and openly advocated him the chief of LJP. Tejashwi accused the saffron party of "disposing off" and "abandoning" most of its old allies after coming to power.

The RJD leader had also announced that his party will "celebrate Dalit messiah, Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's birth anniversary to commemorate his contribution to the state".

While inviting Chirag to form an alliance with his party, Tejashwi Yadav had said, "Late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji was a socialist and a firm believer in the idea of social justice throughout his life. He fought caste supremacy, poverty and inequality during his political journey."

"The real tribute to him would be carrying forward his values and legacy and that is possible only when Chirag ji joins this existential fight against Golwalkar's 'bunch of thoughts'," the Bihar Opposition leader had said.