Chirag Paswan being evicted from bungalow allotted to late father, Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi, Mar 30: Chirag Paswan, Lok Sabha MP and son of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, is being evicted from the bungalow allotted to his late father.

The Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has sent the team of officials to the bungalow in Janpath in the heart of the city to execute the eviction order issued to Chirag Paswan last year.

The 12 Janpath bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it, officials said.

The house has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

It was used regularly for holding the party's organisational meetings and other related events.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 16:59 [IST]