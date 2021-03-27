Chinese border infrastructure will be matched by India in 3-4 years: General Rawat

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: India will match the Chinese border infrastructure in another 3-4 years, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said. General Rawat also discounted major threats from the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, he said that the Quad grouping must not be seen from a military perspective or as a grouping against China. The nations have come together to ensure no single nation is able to dominate the region, he said. It is took premature. To say whether India's western neighbour will give up its policy of proxy war or cross border terrorism, General Rawat said while speaking about the fresh ceasefire with Pakistan.

He said that he would give more credit to the coordinated and concerted action by the Army, Police and Intelligence in reducing terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, some wisdom also seems to have dawned on Pakistan, which is keen on getting off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.