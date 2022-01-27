China returns missing Arunachal boy to India

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Chinese PLA has handed over the missing Arunachal Pradesh boy to India. This was confirmed by Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju.

The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination, he said in a tweet.

The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today.

I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home 🇮🇳

On Wednesday the minister said that India and China exchanged on Republic Day a hotline. Taking to Twitter Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, the Indian Army and Chinese PLA had a hotline exchange.

The PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release, he had also said.

They are likely to intimate a date and time soon. The delay was attributed to bad weather conditions on their side, the Union Minister also had said.

Miram Taron, aged 19 years of Jido Village in Upper Sing District, was found missing on 18 January 2022 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area.

Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody. Since the individual was missing from. area close to LAC, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19 January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20 January 2022, Chinese Side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity, the minister had said.

To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army.

Response from the Chinese side is awaited. We are constantly following the case from the day one. I appeal everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is our priority, Rijiju had also said.