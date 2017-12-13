China flexing muscles again: Is Doklam-2 on the cards?

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam earlier this year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the area by the Chinese Army. Doklam is a disputed territory where borders of India, China and Bhutan meet.

According to an NDTV report, Chinese have expanded multiple stretches of road in the disputed area in the last two months. At least two extensions of the road are said to have come up between October 17 and December 8.

The report says that comparison of satellite images over the last 13 months shows that one new stretch of road is around 4.5 km to the east of the standoff site while the other is around 7.3 km to the east of the standoff site and extends northwards for a distance of nearly 1.2 km.

During every winter both India and China reduce the number of troops posted along the border because of the extreme climate in the Himalayan region. But this year, around 1,600-1,800 Chinese troops have established a permanent presence in the Doklam area.

China has also constructed two helipads, upgraded roads, scores of pre-fabricated huts, shelters and stores to withstand the freezing winter in the high-altitude region, said a TOI report.

There have been territorial disputes between China and Bhutan over Doklam and India has been staunchly supporting Thimphu over the issue.

Even the Indian Army has posted several units near Sikkim close to Doklam for the winter. So, another standoff like what happened earlier this year cannot be ruled out if PLA asserts itself too much in the disputed region.

OneIndia News