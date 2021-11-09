China delivers the biggest stealth warship it has built to Pakistan

New Delhi, Nov 09: China has delivered to Pakistan the largest and most warship with stealth capabilities. The Chinese state media reported that the commissioning of the warship highlights the Sino-Pakistan all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The PNS Tughril is the first of the four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy, is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface to surface, surface to air and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials, the Global Times reported.

Designed and built by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, the frigate was delivered to Pakistan in a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai. Compared to the previous ships the new one has better air defence capabilities. It is equipped with a new radar system and a large amount of missiles with a longer range, Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Research Academy, told the Global Times.

The completion and the delivery of the vessel is another major achievement of China-Pakistan friendship, and will further enhance the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, the CSSC said in a statement.

The delivery of the frigate also serves as a milestone in expanding the influence of Chinese vessels as products and boosting their competitiveness in the international market, CSSC also said.

