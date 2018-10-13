India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Mayawati trains gun at BJP over Ram temple issue

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bilaspur, Oct 13: Ahead of assembly polls, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday flagged off the election campaign for the Ajit-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and BSP combine in Bilaspur. The BSP chief targeted BJP questioning the frenzy around the Ram Mandir at Ayodhaya.

    Mayawati
    Mayawati

    "As the elections are approaching, efforts to build the Ram Mandir is gaining momentum. But BJP can make as many Ram Mandirs in UP and elsewhere but it won't give ensure political gains for either BJP or RSS," she said at a rally in Bilaspur.

    Also Read Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Blow to Congress as its MLA Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP

    "I want to assure Ajit Jogi ji that the respect he never got in the Congress party, he would get with BSP," she said. The former UP CM had previously slammed Congress as an arrogant party - much like BJP, she had said - and even said that some of its leaders were not interested in any alliance with BSP.

    Mayawati said people of the state and rest of India are fed-up of BJP government at the centre. She attacked the Congress for showing utter disrespect to Aji Jogi and assured that the JCC-BSP combine will ge get the due respect.

    Also Read Assembly elections: BJP likely to lose Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan, predicts survey

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said all-out effort should be made by JCC-BSP workers to ensure clear majority.

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has forged an alliance with the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) for the upcoming Chhattisgarh state assembly elections. JCC president Ajit Jogi has been nominated as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

    Also Read Congress and BJP trying to win over old guards in a tough electoral battle in Chhattisgarh

    Out of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BSP will contest on 35, while the JCC will contest on the remaining 55 seats.

    Read more about:

    mayawati

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue