Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases first list of 77 candidates

Raipur, Oct 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced 77 candidates for the upcoming election to Chhattisgarh's 90-member Assembly.

Senior BJP leader JP Nadda, who announced the list of after the party's CEC-its highest decision-making body-held a meeting, said his party had made "an effort to include people from all background."

Former IAS officer OP Chaudhary will be contesting from Chhattisgarh's Kharsia constituency, while Chief Minister Raman Singh will be contesting from Rajnandgaon.

The BJP had won 49 seats in the previous assembly polls in 2013, Congress 39, BSP and Independent one each in the 90-member House.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 12 and November 20. The votes will be counted on December 11.