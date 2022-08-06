India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Vice Presidential Election 2022 Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Chennai: Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized by Air Intel Wing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 06: Over six kilograms of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore were seized in multiple incidents at the airport here in the last two days, the Customs department said on Friday.

    The air intelligence wing of the department recovered gold in paste form and two gold chains concealed in the pant pockets of two different passengers who arrived here from Dubai on August 3 and 4, respectively.

    Chennai: Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized by Air Intel Wing

    The authorities also retrieved electronic goods and cigarettes from them, a press release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs said.

    Import duty on gold hiked to 15 %Import duty on gold hiked to 15 %

    In another incident, the authorities recovered six packets of gold in paste form that was lying behind the toilet at the arrival hall of the international airport.

    In total, 6.50 kg of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore were seized.

    An investigation was on.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    gold seized airport chennai

    Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X