Check out hottest places in India at present

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Several Indian states are witnessing heatwave conditions as the southwest monsoon has been delayed this year.

    A heat wave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is greater than the normal maximum temperature which is greater than 40 degrees Celsius.

    The IMD released a list of hottest cities on Friday.Let us take a look

    Banda (UP): 47.4°C

    Prayagraj: 46.8°C

    Sriganganagar (Rajasthan): 46.4°C

    Chandrapur (Maharashtra): 46.4°C

    Nowgong (MP), Jhansi (UP): 46.2°C

    Najafgarh & Pitampura (Delhi): 45.9°C

    Gurugram: 45.9°C

    Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Ridge (Delhi): 45.7°C

    Wardha (Maharashtra): 45.5°C

    Khajuraho (MP): 45.4°C

    The India Meteorological Department offiicials have said that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of west-central and northwest India and northern parts of northeast India.

    "The average maximum temperature over Northwest & Central India in April 2022 is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years," Dr. M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD told ANI.

    The blistering heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country intensified on Thursday with the mercury crossing the 45-degree mark at several places.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 14:35 [IST]
    X