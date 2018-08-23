  • search

Check ICMAI CMA June Intermediate, Final, Foundation results 2018 on icmai.in

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The ICMAI CMA June Intermediate, Final, Foundation results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The exam was held in June this year. The result of the ICWAI CMA final exam 2018 have already been declared on the official website of the Institute.

    The Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducts examinations every year to qualify candidates who are eligible for functioning as cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country. The Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam of the ICAI is one of the most coveted exams of the country. The exam is attempted by scores of students across the country while roughly less than 20 per cent are able to pass. The results are available on icmai.in.

    How to check ICMAI CMA June Intermediate Final Foundation results 2018:

    • Go to icmai.in
    • Click on the results link
    • A list containing the result of the selected candidates will be displayed
    • Check results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
