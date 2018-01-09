Chat group claims first ISIS terrorist killed in Kashmir

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Jammu and Kashmir police have unearthed a closed Telegram channel which claims the first Islamic State operative has died in the state. The chat claimed that a terrorist killed on November 17 last year was from the ISIS.

Chat group claims first ISIS terrorist killed in Kashmir

The chat group called Al Qarar also calls for attacks in the state.

"Recently, a closed Telegram channel, namely Al Qaraar, cropped up. The channel claims to be the official Telegram channel of ISJK... (ISJK) has claimed that Mugees Ahmad alias Khattab, R/O Parimpora Srinagar, who got killed in a shootout in Zakura area of Srinagar, was the first militant of the organisation," the communication sent by the J&K police to the police chief states.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

isis, jammu and kashmir, killed, operative, terrorist

Story first published: Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 5:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 9, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.