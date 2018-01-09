Chat group claims first ISIS terrorist killed in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir police have unearthed a closed Telegram channel which claims the first Islamic State operative has died in the state. The chat claimed that a terrorist killed on November 17 last year was from the ISIS.

The chat group called Al Qarar also calls for attacks in the state.

"Recently, a closed Telegram channel, namely Al Qaraar, cropped up. The channel claims to be the official Telegram channel of ISJK... (ISJK) has claimed that Mugees Ahmad alias Khattab, R/O Parimpora Srinagar, who got killed in a shootout in Zakura area of Srinagar, was the first militant of the organisation," the communication sent by the J&K police to the police chief states.

OneIndia News