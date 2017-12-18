‘Change of guard in Congress is a good omen for BJP’, Yogi takes a dig at Rahul

Lucknow, Dec 18: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win both the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (going by the leads the party has achieved in both the states as counting of votes continues), on Monday Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at new Congress president Rahul Gandhi for losing both the elections.

Reiterating his earlier statement, Yogi, who is a regular Rahul basher, stated that the Congress' decision to make Rahul its president recently was a good omen for the BJP.

"Earlier also I had said, the change of guard in Congress is a good omen for the BJP. (Maine pehle hi kaha tha ki Congress ka netritve badalna BJP ke liye shubh sanket hoga)," Yogi told reporters while reacting to the leads achieved by the BJP in both the elections by early afternoon on Monday.

Commenting on the reasons behind why the Congress failed to retain Himachal Pradesh or unseat the BJP in Gujarat, Yogi said voters have rejected the divisive politics of the Congress.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the twin victories of the BJP.

"The people have rejected the divisive politics of the Congress. This win is due to the dynamic leadership of the BJP and the hard work of BJP workers," Yogi added.

The UP CM had also campaigned in Gujarat for several days. He was criticised for staying away from his home state during Gujarat campaigning. The opponents stated that Yogi was neglecting UP to win polls for the BJP in Gujarat.

The elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 9. The voting for the Gujarat elections took place in two phases--on December 9 and 14.

The results of elections of both the states should be out by late Monday afternoon. While filing the report, the BJP is leading in 101 seats in Gujarat and the Congress 74. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is leading in 41 seats and the Congress 20.

OneIndia News