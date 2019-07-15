Chandrayan-2 put off after snag observed in cryogenic stage of rocket

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 15: India's most ambitious space missionyet, Chandrayaan-2 was called off early this morning by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after a technical snag was observed.

The technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system an hour before the launch.

As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO tweeted.

Chandrayaan-2 launch called-off: What to expect next

The technical snag was observed in the cryogenic stage of the rocket. The cryogenic rocket stage provides more thrust for every kilogram of propellant it burns. ISRO had said that the filling of the liquid hydrogen fuel had been completed, an hour before the launch.

Former DRDO director of public interface, Ravi Gupta had told ANI that it was the right decision to call off Chandrayaan 2 launch. We could not have taken any chance in such a big mission. Several rounds of testing are performed of every part. Every movement needs to be monitored at every second, he also said.