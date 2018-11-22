Chandrababu Naidu's grandson richer than him with Rs 18.71 crore assets

Amaravati, Nov 22: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has net assets worth Rs 2.99 crore while his three-year-old grandson Nara Devaansh is richer with assets worth Rs 18.71 crore in his name.

The family assets were made public by Naidu's son and Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday in Amravati.

As per the declaration, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assets worth Rs 2.99 crore while his three-year-old grandson Nara Devaansh is six times richer than his grandfather with assets worth Rs 18.71 crore in his name. Naidu's assets increased by Rs 46 lakh since last year while his liabilities reduced from Rs 5.64 crore to Rs 5.31 crore this year.

As per the declaration, Naidu's grandson has a house worth Rs 16.17 crore in posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and fixed deposit worth Rs 2.49 crore.

Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari is the richest member of the family with netassetsworth Rs 31.01 crore, which rose from Rs 25.41 crore last year.

Her "liabilities" too increased from Rs 20.90 crore to Rs 22.35 crore during the year. Lokeshs wife Brahmani saw her assets decline by half to Rs 7.72 crore from Rs 15.01 crore last year. Her liabilities shot up from 36.14 lakh to Rs 5.66 crore.

Their son Devaansh, however, grew richer by over Rs 7 crore this year with his assets touching Rs 18.71 crore compared to Rs 11.54 crore last year, as per the figures released by Lokesh.

"This is the eighth consecutive year that we have declared our family' s assets and liabilities," Lokesh, who is also the Telugu Desam Partys general secretary, said.

(with PTI inputs)