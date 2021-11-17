YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 17: The last of the partial lunar eclipse spanning over six hours will take place on November 19.

    According to Hindu scriptures, a lunar eclipse takes place when the demon God Rahu holds the Sun and the Moon by the mouth. Since it involves a demon God, the event emits a lot of negativity.

    Chandra Grahan: Some myths on what you should avoid during a lunar eclipse

    Some popular myths around a Lunar Eclipse:

    You should bathe after a lunar eclipse. Some religious entities suggest that you should have a bath with cold water after a lunar eclipse.

    The entities also say that food should be avoided at this time. Not only is the body under threat from negative energy, but so is the food.

    Further the myths also state that one must not sleep during the lunar eclipse. Avoid sitting on an animal it is also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 9:14 [IST]
    X