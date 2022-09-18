Chandigarh university scandal: Explained in 10 points

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Sep 18: Protests erupted on the campus of a private university in Punjab's Mohali over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded and leaked.

It was all started after a girl shared some objectionable video of her and a few other girls. The entire issue is explained in 10 points:

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a massive protest over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded. The protest took place past midnight at Chandigarh University campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that it has been found during preliminary investigation that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner.

He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been arrested. The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

"No student committed suicide. Preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. No other material found. FIR filed. Police probing it. I appeal to students & parents not to believe in any rumours," ANI quoted Pro-Chancellor in a tweet.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into the matter following the protests that took place past midnight in the Chandigarh University campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. "Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in the incident will get strict punishment. "In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of several girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should keep courage. We are all with you. All should act with patience," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University said, "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made." "For fair investigation, university authorities got the FIR registered into the incident for a thorough and fair probe. Rumours regarding attempted suicide (by some students) and MMS of 60 students are not correct," he said.

Urging people not to pay any attention to any rumour, SSP Soni said no case of attempted suicide by any woman student came to notice. He also said no death took place in connection with the incident. To another question, Soni said forensic evidence was being collected in the matter.

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati also reached the university campus to take stock of the situation. "I understand parents' concern and I want to assure them that the incident is being investigated by the police," she said. "It is a matter of deep investigation why the woman, who made the video, did so. Whether or not she shot videos of other girls is a matter of investigation," Gulati said.

September 19th and 20th are to be non-teaching days for students in Chandigarh University "due to some unavoidable reasons."