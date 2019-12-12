Challenge to CAB in SC seeks similar rights for those from Bhutan, Sri Lanka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 12: The IUML which has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has questioned why the new law protects only specific religious minorities.

In its plea, the IUML asks why the protection is given only to specific religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Why not those from Myanmar and Sri Lanka, the petition also asks.

Further the petitioner contended that the new legislation is discriminatory in nature. It discriminates against religiously persecuted Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The petition points out that the Ahmadaiya, Hazaras and Shias too are persecuted.

CAB: No one can take away your rights, PM Modi assures people of Assam

Further the petition says that the law violates secularism and fundamental value of the Constitution that all should be treated equally alike. The petition seeks for the legislation to be struck down.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a six hour debate replied that the the Bill seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities in the three countries. It does not take away the citizenship of anyone, Shah also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passage of the Bill as a landmark day for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood. The Bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years", Modi also said.