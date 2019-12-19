  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Certain elements trying to use borders to enter India: Shah on 56th raising day of SSB

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that certain elements who don't want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.

    Addressing the 56the raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan. "However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    The SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Bhutan borders. The home minister said the country's 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because the border guarding forces are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment from minus 37 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius.

    No going back on Citizenship Act implementation: Amit Shah

    Shah said the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children and families.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah india nepal bhutan

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue