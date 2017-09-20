Centre to transfer 3 ITDC hotels to state governments

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved transfer of Hotel Jaipur Ashok, Mysore's Lalitha Mahal Palace, units of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ITDC) to government of Rajasthan and government of Karnataka respectively, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

This is as per disinvestment policy of the government of India, wherein where states have not agreed to the proposal of leasing/sub-leasing, the properties may be returned back to the states at their officially valued price

During NDA's first stint in power between 1999 and 2004, the then Vajpayee government had divested its stakes in 18 ITDC hotels, bringing down the number of state-run hotels from 34 to 16.

While addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Jaitley said that the government will take additional measures to bolster the economy, and the announcement will be made after consulting the Prime Minister.

Jaitley said, "the government has taken note of indications, and will take additional necessary move."

Reacting on Rohingyas issue, Jaitley said it is a policy issue and the government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in this regard.

The cabinet has also approved rationalisation/merger and modernisation of 17 Government of India Presses (GIPs) into 5 GIPs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Minto Road and Mayapuri in New Delhi; Nashik and Temple Street, Kolkata.

Cabinet approved revamp of 'Khelo India- National Programme for Development of Sports.

Payment of Productivity Linked Bonus for Indian Railways employees,before festival season;incentive to improve productivity.

Cabinet has approved extension of time period of the scheme 'Special Industry Initiative for J&K'-Udaan till 31st December 2018

OneIndia News