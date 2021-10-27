Centre to launch mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'; Special focus on 48 districts

New Delhi, Oct 27: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday informed that the central government will soon come up with a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'.

"We're going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We're decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for second dose & also those who have not taken the first dose," Mandaviya said.

Mandviya also informed that during the special vaccination drive, "a special focus" would be given to 48 districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

"48 districts have been identified in the country where less than 50% eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Special focus will be given in these districts during the special vaccination drive," he said.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, he stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose after the prescribed interval.

The Union Health Minister stated that adequate vaccine doses were available in the country, and more than 12 crore balance unulitised doses are available with the States for administering. "No district should be without full vaccination", he exhorted the States. He further added- "Let us aim to cover all eligible with 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end-November 2021".

The State Health Ministers were requested to ensure continuous oversight on progress of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. Dr Mandaviya urged the State/ to make regional and local level plans with all the stakeholders to reduce number of people with vaccination overdue. He also urged for innovative strategies to encourage them to achieve their targets to review the planning and execution of district-wise plans for coverage of due beneficiaries of 2nd dose as available on Co-WIN portal.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the vision of the Prime Minister guiding the recently launched PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-BHIM).

"COVID has given us the opportunity to analysis the gaps in our existing health infrastructure. We have also learned that in a federal democracy, the Centre and States working in a synchronized collaborative mode can achieve significant milestones".

He informed that with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore, PM-AB HIM, announced in the Budget 2021-22, is the largest pan-India Health Infrastructure Scheme andwould provide a much-needed fillip to India's capacity to address emergent Public Health issues. This will give a major boost to the India's healthcare infrastructure and make it more resilient, he added.

He urged the States to make strategies for timely utilization of the allocated funds under the new Mission. Dr Mandaviya also requested State Health Ministers to ensure that plans and implementation schedules for the ECRP-II are reviewed for timely completion of the proposed initiatives and schemes.

Speaking about India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Dr. Mandaviya said that India's pharma sector is fulfilling this philosophy by catering to people with new cost-effective treatments and vaccines.

"India supplied essential drugs to the world during first wave of COVID. The world reciprocated and helped India during the second wave", he stated.

Praising the efforts of Indian scientists and researchers, he said that there is no dearth of brain and manpower in India. "India is rightly called 'pharmacy of the world' due to its quality drugs. It is a matter of immense pride for India that we have manufactured the COVID vaccine and also administered 100 Cr doses in a short span since 16th Jan 2021", he stated.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 22:53 [IST]