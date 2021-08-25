Centre to launch e-SHRAM portal tomorrow for unorganised sector workers: All you need to know

'Can wage Jihad even if I am in jail', says ISIS operative in West Bengal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 25: The government will launch e-Shram portal - National Database on Unorganized Workers (NDUW) tomorrow.

Unveiling the logo for the E-Shram portal, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step.

He said the portal will be the national database of nation builders, the 'Shram Yogis', and help take welfare schemes to their doorstep.

Yadav said targeted delivery and last-mile delivery has been a major focus of the schemes of the government and the E-Shram portal is another key step towards that.

All trade union leaders extended their full support for the successful launch and implementation of the e-shram portal.

The Union Minister thanked the union leaders for their valuable and constructive suggestions and emphasised that they have a key role towards speedier registration, implementation at field level and taking the portal to the unorganized workers.

Benefits of e-SHRAM portal

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 14:42 [IST]