YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre to launch e-SHRAM portal tomorrow for unorganised sector workers: All you need to know

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 25: The government will launch e-Shram portal - National Database on Unorganized Workers (NDUW) tomorrow.

    Centre to launch e-SHRAM portal tomorrow for unorganised sector workers: All you need to know

    Unveiling the logo for the E-Shram portal, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much-needed step.

    He said the portal will be the national database of nation builders, the 'Shram Yogis', and help take welfare schemes to their doorstep.

    Yadav said targeted delivery and last-mile delivery has been a major focus of the schemes of the government and the E-Shram portal is another key step towards that.

    7th Pay Commission: What the new wage code will mean to CG employees7th Pay Commission: What the new wage code will mean to CG employees

    All trade union leaders extended their full support for the successful launch and implementation of the e-shram portal.

    The Union Minister thanked the union leaders for their valuable and constructive suggestions and emphasised that they have a key role towards speedier registration, implementation at field level and taking the portal to the unorganized workers.

    Benefits of e-SHRAM portal

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    More WAGES News  

    Read more about:

    wages workers labourers

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X