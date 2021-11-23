YouTube
    Centre releases Rs 95,082 crore as tax devolution to states

    New Delhi, Nov 23: The central government has released two installments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 95,082 Crores on Monday, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 47,541 Crores.

    Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Government of India has taken concrete steps to increase capital spending and drive an infrastructure and investment-led growth. Benefits of higher investment in Infrastructure manifest in form of increased employment opportunities, access to market and materials, improved quality of life and empowerment of vulnerable sections.

    Uttar Pradesh tops the list with (Rs 17,056 crore), followed by Bihar (Rs 9,563 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 7,463 crore), West Bengal (Rs 7,152 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 5,729 crore).

    For State-wise breakup of amounts released, click here

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 16:51 [IST]
