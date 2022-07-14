Monkeypox is not a global emergency: Know how the virus mutating and spreading

Centre issues fresh advisory to states over Monkeypox

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to all the states and union territories, reiterating key actions that should be taken in view of the Monkeypox threat.

"As reported by World Health Organization (WHO), Since 1 January 2022 and as of 22 June 2022, a total of 413 laboratory confirmed cases of Monkeypox and one death have been reported to WHO from 50 countries/territories. Majority of these cases have been reported from the European Region (86%) and the Americas (11%), This points to a slow but sustained increase in spread of cases globally," the Centre wrote in its order.

"Continued expansion of spread of Monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive Strengthening and operationalization of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in India also," the letter added.

The government's advisory comes after a person who returned from abroad has been admitted to a hospital in Kerala after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

Here are the guidelines

Orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at Points of Entries (PoES), disease surveillance teams, doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspect/probable/confirmed cases and contacts, contact tracing and other surveillance activities that need to be undertaken following detection of a case, testing, IPC protocols, clinical management ete.

Screening and testing of all suspect cases at points of entries, and in the community (either through hospital based surveillance and targeted surveillance under measles 'surveillance or intervention sites identified by NACO for MSM, FSW population)

Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and, 'timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality.

Intensive risk communication directed at healthcare workers, identified sites in health facilities (such as skin, pediatrics OPDs, immunization clinics, intervention sites identified by NACO ete.) as well as general public about simple preventive strategies land need for prompt reporting of cases needs to be undertaken

Hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistic support should be ensured at identified hospitals equipped to manage suspect/confirmed cases of Monkeypox

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, itis vital we remain aware and alert about other public health threats and proactively prepare ourselves to tackle them.

States/UTS shall make all efforts to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the guidelines. Union Ministry of Health shall continue to monitor the situation closely and wil extend all requisite support in this regard.

Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 17:08 [IST]