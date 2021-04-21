Centre has raised Delhi's oxygen quota: Kejriwal

Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: CM Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 21: With several private and city government hospitals here running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Centre has enhanced the national capital''s oxygen quota.

"Central govt has increased Delhi''s quota of oxygen. We r very grateful to centre for this (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Hours before this announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged in a press briefing that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.

Several hospitals in Delhi also alleged that the Haryana government was not allowing vendors to supply oxygen to them and there is only limited stock left as hundreds of coronavirus patients battled for their life in these healthcare facilities.