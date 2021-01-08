Centre-farmer talks fail to make headway; next meet on Jan 15

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 08: The meeting between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre on Friday hit the roadblock with farmers sticking to their demand of repeal of the farm laws and the Centre insisting that it cannot and will not take the laws back. The two sides are going to meet again of January 15.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws, despite the cold weather and heavy rains.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers'' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws. While several opposition parties and people from other walks of life have come out in support of the farmers, some farmer groups have met the agriculture minister over the last few weeks to extend their support to the three laws.

The government had sent a draft proposal to the protesting farmer unions last month, suggesting seven-eight amendments to the new laws and a written assurance on the MSP procurement system.